26 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Acacia Explains Why Shinyanga RC Was Denied Entrance to Bulyanhulu

By Shija Felician

Kahama — A security system denied Shinyanga Regional Commissioner Sainab Tellack Entrance to Bulyanhulu gold mine, the mine community development Elias Kastila, explained.

Mr Kastila told The Citizen that the security system at the mine allows the gates to open at around 06 AM.

Police surrounded Bulyanhulu Gold Mine after Ms Tellack was denied entrance to the mine on Thursday.

No one was allowed in or out of the mine. Ms Tellack and her team arrived at the mine on Thursday afternoon. The RC had previously toured Buzwagi Godl Mine after reports that Acacia stopped production at its Buzwagi and Bulyanhulu gold mine.

Acacia stopped production at two mining sites on Wednesday after a report by a team, which was formed to investigate the amount of gold and copper concentrates in mineral sands was released.

President Magufuli sacked Prof Muhongo on Wednesday after a probe team he formed in April to probe the extent and type of minerals contained in mineral sands in containers in various locations in the country found out that Tanzania was being taken for a ride by multinationals and other exporters.

The President also dissolved the Tanzania Mineral Audit Agency (TMAA) board of directors as well as suspend its Chief Executive Officer.

