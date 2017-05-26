Tanzania: Innovators Set to Discuss Solutions to Smart City Plans

Dar es Salaam — Several innovators are converging in Dar es Salaam today to discuss issues pertaining to ways of supporting the creation of smart cities in the country, organisers said yesterday.

Organised by the Dar es Salaam-based Sahara Sparks, the two-day event will discuss ways by which innovators can contribute towards improving Tanzania's environment and make the country a better place for everybody to live in.

"We are looking at ways of changing practices in the real estate and informal housing sector and this will directly improve the standard of living by providing settlement options for people through affordability, speed and convenience," Sahara Sparks team leader Jumanne Mtambalike said yesterday.

Among other issues, Mr Mtambalike will talk about Kokote, a mobile app that has been specifically designed to transform ways by which one can acquire a home in Dar es Salaam.

Thinkers Technologies Ltd's chief executive officer, Mr Ng'winula Kingamkono, will also be one of the key speakers and is expected to dwell much on technological innovations that impact at sectors such as urbanization, health, education and energy.

His one-year old firm offers professional consultation and software development services in the four areas.

The company complements the Tanzanian Tech ecosystem by combining research, data and human-centered design to create solutions that target social impact.