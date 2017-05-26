column

Economists use the gross domestic product (GDP) to rate prosperity - in other words, to decide whether a country is rich or poor. In principle, measuring economic activity to determine a nation's ability to invest in infrastructure, education or health makes sense.

There is some doubt though, about GDP being a reliable indicator of a nation's true performance. If we simply add up all goods and services a nation produces, we ignore how financial wealth is distributed, whether it reaches citizens equally.

Moreover, GDP calculations do not quantify the negative side effects of economic growth: the cost to the environment or potentially compromised workplace safety standards - or if working hours leave sufficient time for recreation, family matters and other activities which make us truly human, like taking care of the elderly or volunteering in our communities. Can all citizens breathe clean air, access clean water, feel safe and enjoy freedom of speech and information? Is there free access to advanced education? Are minority groups tolerated and included?

GDP neither measures sustainability nor the plight of unemployed or marginalised citizens who cannot enjoy the same level of welfare, health and safety as employed and historically privileged groups. It matters at what cost to the planet and to society's weaker members high GDPs are generated. Although high GDPs enable countries to address national issues, the quality of life of average citizens is highly dependent on how the nation's collective wealth is shared. Not everyone's life style reflects the raw numbers which impress the world. Even in wealthy nations citizens die of curable illnesses, if excluded from affordable health care.

At the World Economic Forum this year, it was noted that a new measure is needed. Proposed alternatives try to quantify sustainability and environmental damage or focus on the wealth of average citizens, which typically differs from that of the financially strongest members of society.

Some favour the Index of Sustainable Economic Welfare, others promote the "green GDP". The Social Progress Index, also designed to measure the success of a society beyond its economy, draws on research which suggests that social, moral and environmental aspects must be included to determine the performance of nations.

The Gross National Happiness (GNH) even offers a measure of human fulfillment, considering economic factors, but also environmental preservation, good governance, community vitality, time use and democratic access to information, culture and education.

Social action groups have developed "people's report cards" to grade countries on how well they serve their citizens. Interestingly, the leading economies found formidable competitors in countries with much lower GDPs. Uruguay - rarely cited as an example to be imitated, was graded "B+". As one of the most democratic nations on earth, ethnically diverse Uruguay ranks above the United States in tolerance and inclusion as well as sustainable energies. 95 per cent of its electricity is generated by renewables like wind, hydro and solar energy.

It seems economic superpowers have not solved all societal issues and do not necessarily model "best practice". Leaders tempted to glorify the top GDP countries should note their own citizens' expectations to carefully assess the social and environmental impact of economic stimuli, especially if the benefits of such undertakings are unlikely to trickle down to the most disadvantaged.

Citizens should ask how new-found national wealth will be distributed to improve the standard of living of many, not just a new economic elite. Thriving economies do not necessarily respect and reward their entire workforce. Slave labour and wages too low to sustain families have helped fuel some economic powerhouses. In truly successful nations, economic growth translates into safer, sustainable employment, lower rates of maternal and infant mortality, a reduction in HIV infections and improved wellbeing for all.

On measures beyond GDP, some leading economies are regressing whereas other countries offer positive examples worth exploring. Tanzanians living in the world's "strongest" economies can tell you that "all that glitters in not gold".