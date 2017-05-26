26 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: A Hero, Who Saved Nine Children From Drowning Honoured

Photo: The Citizen
A brave young child, Tisekwa Gamungu, who sacrificed himself to rescue nine schoolmates from drowning in Lake Victoria after the dhow they were sailing capsized.
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — A sixteen year old boy, Tisekwa Gamungu, who rescued nine pupils after a dhow capsized in Lake Victoria on Wednesday, will be honoured by the Suleiman Kova Foundation.

The foundation plans to raise Sh2 million, which will be handed to the boy. Speaking on Friday morning in one of the local television station former Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, who is also the foundation founder, Mr Suleimani Kova, said the boy will also be trained on rescue techniques.

The nine are among 21pupils, who were saved after a dhow they were travelling in capsized in Lake Victoria on Wednesday. Three pupils are still missing.

