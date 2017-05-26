26 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Council Decides to Diversify Farming

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Kisembo

Malinyi — The District Council of Malinyi has decided to move one step forward from engaging in rice production only to growing also cash crops, such as cocoa and cashew nuts, it has been revealed.

Speaking to this paper after a teak growers' forum organised by Kilombero Valley Teak Co Ltd in Ifakara on Wednesday, Malinyi District executive director Marcelin Ndimbwa said after a meeting the district council decided to change from depending on rice production to engaging also in cash crops.

"So, we will grow cocoa and cashew nuts in our district to boost our economy," he said, adding: "We have already ordered 1.5 million of cocoa seedlings from a local company in Kyela District."

According to Mr Ndimbwa, each primary school will have to plant at least three acres of cocoa and secondary schools will plant five acres of the crop.

"If we start farming these two crops, people will stop depending on rice and instead they will grow cocoa or engage in cashew farming," he stressed.

The district executive director elaborated that they had about 33 primary schools and if each of them cultivated three acres of cocoa they would achieve something.

"But we have also nine secondary schools, and we want each of them to cultivate five acres of cocoa and the rest will be done by ordinary people. I think we will have crossed 200 acres. This will be a great achievement in our district," said Mr Ndimbwa.

Mr Ndimbwa noted that they had already started growing cocoa in his area and people had accepted it.

"But we are still looking for a place where we can get cashew seedlings," he explained.

Tanzania

Uganda, Tanzania Oil Pipeline Deal Unlocks More Funding Options

The pipeline that will take crude oil from Uganda to export markets has moved closer to financial closure after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.