26 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Davido, Falz, Tiwa Savage Arrive in Ghana Ahead of Ghana Meets Naija Concert

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ghana News

Nigerian artistes Davido and Tiwa Savage have arrived in the country ahead of this Saturday's Ghana Meets Naija Concert slated for the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award winning Davido and Falz arrived at the Kotoka International on Friday morning and were welcomed by Empire Entertainment crew.

CEO of EIB Network, Bola Ray was at the airport to welcome the Nigerian songstress, Tiwa Savage who arrived on Thursday.

Interacting with the media Tiwa Savage said "I'm really excited to be here, I think I missed the previous show when my team were here the other time so I'm here to finish what they left for me." She said.

Over the years, Ghana Meets Naija has been known as the platform for the biggest artistes in both Ghana and Nigeria to share one stage and thrill music lovers from both countries.

It brings together artistes from Ghana and Nigeria for a night's celebration of music themed along battle lines. This year's is themed around an election where the four main acts: Davido, Shatta Wale, M.anifest and Falz are being voted for in a special text-in exercise that will see a commissioner in the person of female rapper Eno, crown the eventual winner.

Other supporting acts on the night are Tiwa Savage, Lil Win, Article Wan, Kojo Cue, and Kwame Eugene among others.

The 2017 Ghana Meets Naija is powered by Empire Ghana and proudly sponsored by uniBank's Smile and Mastercard products, Alomo Gold-Natural Herbs and Fruits, Paba Cosmetics, Tang Palace Hotel, Nasco Mobile, Kasi Express, 7Fold, Emerge Ghana and Maaha Beach Resort.

It has always seen massive patronage because of the list of top African acts it parades. This year's is slated for March 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Nii Ayi, DJ Vyrusky, and DJ Lord have been announced as disc jockeys for the event.

They will be supported by Nigerian counterpart DJ OB and winner of TV3's talented Kids reality show, DJ Switch.

Ghana

Ghanaian President Expected Here Friday

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to arrive in the country on Friday, May 26, 2017 for a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.