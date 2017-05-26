26 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CATA Mining to Start Paying Service Levy Next Month

By Mugini Jacob

Mara — CATA Mining Directors Stefan Nagy and Mahuza Mumangi confirmed the report in an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' here on Wednesday. Cata Mining is a new modern medium scale gold mine in the two gold endowed councils in Mara region.

"We will start paying service levies to Butiama and Musoma district councils in June... each council will be getting 50 per cent of the levy," Mr Mumangi said.

The service levy, calculated as 0.3 per cent of the gold mine's annual turnover, is expected to boost development, including provision of social services in the two councils.

The good news is that the misunderstanding that emerged between the two councils on where the gold mine should be paying the service levy has finally been solved. "The dispute is over and we are in the final stages of disbursing the service levy", Mr Mumangi said.

He said the gold mine will be disbursing the service levy after every six months. Preliminary production at CATA Mining started in October last year and is expected to have multiple benefits to the local communities and the region.

Already the mine has created 400 jobs, according to Mr Mumangi, hinting that the mine is tipped to be the modern largest medium scale gold mine in the country.

Officials in Musoma and Butiama district councils are eagerly waiting for the service levies from the new gold mine.

