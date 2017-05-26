Nigeria: We Will Not Disappoint President Buhari - Ex Niger Delta Agitators

Ex-Niger Delta agitators have expressed their assurance that they will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the peace building process in the Niger Delta initiated by the federal government is sustained.

They made this know in Port Harcourt recently when the Presidential Amnesty office went on a tour in some of the states in the region to inspect and empower ex-agitators after their mandatory training periods aimed at building them into entrepreneurs and employers of labours.

Speaking during empowerment ceremony in Okrika, Rivers State the beneficiaries of the PAP Programme who were represented with modern fish farms and farmlands, supper markets and shops by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd) said they were short of words to express how delightful they were.

Engr. Fadum Napoleon Biralo, one of the PAP beneficiaries, commended the federal government for putting the region as one of its developmental priorities through the Presidential Amnesty Programme. He pledged to repay the faith reposed on him by expanding his fish farming business beyond Rivers State.

"Buhari has through this program demonstrated his intention to develop the Niger Delta region", said Frebiesma who also assured that in the next few months he would be engaging other youths from the region under his pay list.