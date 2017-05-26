23 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: We Will Not Disappoint President Buhari - Ex Niger Delta Agitators

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emameh Gabriel

Ex-Niger Delta agitators have expressed their assurance that they will continue to do everything possible to ensure that the peace building process in the Niger Delta initiated by the federal government is sustained.

They made this know in Port Harcourt recently when the Presidential Amnesty office went on a tour in some of the states in the region to inspect and empower ex-agitators after their mandatory training periods aimed at building them into entrepreneurs and employers of labours.

Speaking during empowerment ceremony in Okrika, Rivers State the beneficiaries of the PAP Programme who were represented with modern fish farms and farmlands, supper markets and shops by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh (retd) said they were short of words to express how delightful they were.

Engr. Fadum Napoleon Biralo, one of the PAP beneficiaries, commended the federal government for putting the region as one of its developmental priorities through the Presidential Amnesty Programme. He pledged to repay the faith reposed on him by expanding his fish farming business beyond Rivers State.

"Buhari has through this program demonstrated his intention to develop the Niger Delta region", said Frebiesma who also assured that in the next few months he would be engaging other youths from the region under his pay list.

Nigeria

Court Dissolves 20-Year Marriage Over Poor Sexual Performance

Ademola Odunade, the President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on Friday dissolved a 20-year-old marriage between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.