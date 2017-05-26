Tanzania: Street Children Drop, but GBV Remains Critical in Kilimanjaro

Moshi — THE street children's crisis in Kilimanjaro Region has been eased significantly, thanks to heightened awareness on the rights of young community members.

However, increased sexual violence against poor women remains a big challenge.

The sentiments were part of the thread that runs through a speech delivered yesterday by Ms Agnatha Rutazaa. She is the Director of Tusonge, a non-governmental organization, co-organiser with the White Orange Youth Organization, of a special debate on the subject.

Ms Rutazaa said that women were abused by their husbands in seven out of ten households, citing alcoholism among some of them as the driving force. Such men, she pointed out, abdicated their family responsibilities, compelling their wives to step in.

White Orange Youth Director John Kessy said they were currently undertaking a project to eradicate violence against women and curb the emergence of street children in Makuyuni and Mabogini wards in Moshi District.

Mr Kessy noted that periodic reports about violence against women, including rape and abandonment, helped considerably, to fire the enthusiasm of stakeholders to enlighten community members in their respective areas, against the vices.

Nine new cases of violence against women have been reported every month, according to information sourced from Kilimanjaro Region's gender desks.

Ms Mary Omari, one of the trainees from Mabogini ward, said violence against women in some wards was widespread due to traditions under which exposure of the vice was taboo.

She stressed that, the tempo of public sensitization on the subject should be raised, and females should report cases of violence to the relevant authorities fearlessly.