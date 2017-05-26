Tanzania: Analysts See Credit Growth Rising

BMI Research has projected credit growth in Tanzania will pick up after period of slowdown thanks to Central Bank recent intervention. The researchers modestly adjusted credit growth rate forecast in Tanzania by increasing 300 basis points after Bank of Tanzania cut discount rate.

The research firm report showed that the credit growth forecast was increased to 18 per cent from 15 per cent previously for this year, though still down from 2015 average of 22.8 per cent.

BMI report, Africa Monitor, said the BoT discount rate cut by 4.0 per cent to 12 per cent would lead to a modest acceleration in credit growth. "... [However], the weak transmission mechanism will tamper the immediate effects, precluding a more rapid acceleration in lending.

"With these factors in mind, we have modestly increased our end-2017 credit growth forecast to 18 per cent year-on-year from 15 per cent previously," BMI report showed.

After cutting the discount rate--the rate at which the central bank lends to financial institutions--BoT is unlikely to embark on further monetary easing for the rest of the year.

BMI believed that "the cut will offer some tailwinds to credit growth" but the most sig nificant impact of the decision is as part of a broader shift by the BoT to an interest rate-based policy framework, which will eventually lead to a more effective monetary policy.

By end of March BoT was still working on adoption of interest rate based monetary framework and forecasting migration from reserve money towards the end of this year.

BoT's Director of Banking Supervision Kened Nyoni told the 'Daily News' that they were still addressing key issues before announcing the exact date for adopting interest rate based monetary policy framework.

Mr Nyoni said: "there is commitment to adopt it in the near future possibly towards the end of 2017 but not before the end of 2018." Once these interventions including capacity building on forward looking framework-- Forecasting and Policy Analysis System (FPAS) are set then the interest rate based framework will be adopted.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in latest letter of intent that the intention to move to an interest rate based monetary framework was welcomed.

The IMF, however, suggested acceleration on the key reforms to put in place, such as a forward-looking monetary policy framework and modernise monetary operations.