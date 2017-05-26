Tanzania: Environment Polluting Entities Put On Notice

INDUSTRIES and institutions that fail to manage waste efficiently and perpetrate environmental destruction will risk stiff legal sanctions.

The warning has been issued by the National Environment Management Council (NEMC). Its Director of Environmental Information and Communication Outreach, Dr Vedast Makota, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that tolerance of those who compromise environmental protection with impunity had run out.

He was speaking at a function on preparations for marking the Global Environment Protection Week, which Mara Region will host at national level.

The bulk of solid waste is produced by industries, he said, pointing out that, the Environment Minister of State, January Makamba and Deputy Minister Luhaga Mpina, had toured hot spots of environmental degradation and were appalled by what they saw.

The two leaders warned the culprits of serious consequences if they didn't reform, and stressed that industrial economic development and environmental protection were inter-connected. The NEMC official said the duo's sentiments had energized the council staff in the war against environmental abuse.

"The culprits should take the ministerial warnings very seriously," he said, declaring, emphatically, that, NEMC would play a frontline role in enforcing the warnings and orders.

He did not specify punitive measures that would be instituted against the culprits, but explained that the council's job was to ensure that ministerial orders were enforced. The law gives NEMC huge powers to deal with individuals and institutions that violate the law and regulations related to environmental protection.

Minister Makamba has directed that the environmental damage in the Ngorongoro National Park and Greater Ruaha should be curbed immediately for the benefit of future generations, the director explained, adding that Mr Mpina had also underpinned the importance of environmental protection component of industrial production processes.

Tanzania wants to be a middle-income nation by 2025, meaning that small and big industries will play a significant role in national life. NEMC, the director said, would strive to ensure that the environment was protected scrupulously, as a safeguard against potential damage that increased industrial productivity may cause.