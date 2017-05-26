Tanzania: Taifa Moja Concerts Set to Rock Regions This Weekend

TAIFA Moja concerts are set to continue in four different zones in the country this weekend. The concerts are aimed at educating the public on the new service of interoperability between three mobile companies, Tigo, Zantel and Airtel on money transfer between them.

Through this partnership, subscribers of these companies can send money to any mobile network at same rate through their Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa and Ezy Pesa services.

Addressing the media in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Managing Director of Fern Tanzania, Liginiku Milinga, who are the organizers of Taifa Moja concerts said all preparations are ready for the gigs.

And he called on Tanzanians in various regions to show up in big number, saying they will not regret as they have lined lead ing artists.

Milinga named the Zones as Northern Zone where the concert will be held at Tangamano grounds in Tanga Municipality, Southern Zone at Mwembetongwa grounds in Iringa, Central Zone at Sabasaba Primary School located at Uwanja wa ndege in Morogoro and Kigoma at Community Centre grounds.

"Taifa Moja concerts have been successful since their inceptions. We have been experiencing huge turnouts in all regions. Certainly, our objective of edifying the public through entertainments has been reached.

I'm sure the concerts will attract more people than before," said Milinga. "These three mobile companies have partnered to ease financial transactions among their customers in sending and receiving money.

This has brought a relief to Tanzanians as for now one has not to worry about sending and receiving money across any network," said Milinga.