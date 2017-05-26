Tanzania: TASAF Boosts School Enrolment in Magu

Magu — IMPROVED enrolment and attendance in schools in Magu district are among the key successes of the Productive Social Safety Net (Tasaf-III) in the district.

Magu District PSSN Coordinator Daniel Sanyenge, presenting the PSSN implementation report to the government assessment team from PSSN headquarters, praised the government leaders and TASAF management for the good job done despite all challenges.

The team, comprising of nine members from different ministries and one representative from UK Department for International Development, Hellen Lutainulwa, is in Magu district to evaluate the project and its challenges that will provide direction of the creation of the new project.

Mr Sanyenge said the PSSN project has contributed to increased enrolment in primary schools in the district, with an increase of 35 per cent between 2014 and 2016, with 32,014 pupils enrolled in 2015 and 2016.

He added that funds received by households have increased the capacity of parents to buy school supplies like uniforms, pens, shoes and meals for their children.

"This has in return contributed to good performance of the children," he said. In terms of improved education compliance, there is an improvement from 94.7 per cent in January 2016 to 99.95 per cent in January this year.

He said non-compliance rate varied due to various reasons like completion of studies by students, shifting of households from one place to another because of agro-pastoralist and irregular attendance to school due to damaged infrastructure after rain.

"Capturing of health compliance forms rose from 79.81 per cent in January 2016 to 94.85 per cent in January, this year while percentage of children who complied ranges between 87.32 and 100 percentages", he explained.

He added that non compliance rate fluctuates due to various reasons such as completion of clinic sessions after reaching five years of age, households shift from one place to another without registering children to project area for purpose of linking to health centres.

Magu District Commissioner Khadija Nyembo said PSSN project is important not only in her district but in the entire country as it supports the disadvantaged groups of people in the community. The head of government team, Dr Jasson Bagonza, said his team was obliged to bring proposed plans for the fourth PSSN project for the betterment of the country's development.