Tanzania: Frequent Meetings Proposed to Check Disease Outbreaks

Bukoba — KageraRegion has underscored the importance of trans-border meetings to combat the outbreaks of diseases like cholera, which has been reported in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kagera Region shares borders with four countries, Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and Kenya, with border districts including Lakai and Masaka in Uganda; Kirehe and Kibungo in Rwanda and Muhinga in Burundi.

Kagera Regional Medical Officer (RMO), Dr Thomas Rutachunzibwa, speaking at a joint meeting here to discuss strategies to control the deadly infection on Wednesday, cautioned people to avoid using public transport when taking suspected victims with cholera signs

. All aliens entering the country must also be identified immediately, he advised.

Ebola was first reported in 1976 in the Central African Republic (CAR) but resurfaced in 2014/15 in West Africa, killing an estimated 11,000 people in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia. Dr Rutachunzibwa appealed to residents to remain calm but vigilant as reports of Ebola outbreak emerged in the neighbouring DRC.

He said so far there were no reports of Ebola entering the country, adding that surveillance had been beefed up on all border posts, including Kabanga, Rusumo (Ngara), Mutukula (Misenyi) and Murongo (Karagwe).

"The government has already acted, enforcing screening at the points of entry to ensure that infected persons are not allowed into the country.

People must bear in mind that Tanzania was not immune to possible Ebola outbreak although the latest cases of the disease have been reported far away in the DRC, at the border with the Central African Republic," he said. Tanzania has never registered any case of Ebola in history.

The outbreak in the DRC has occurred in a very remote and forested village in Lower Uele (Bas Uele) Province.

An earlier report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that three people have been confirmed dead and six others suspected of being infected with the virus in what is described as Congo's eighth Ebola outbreak since the virus was first identified near Ebola River in the country in 1976.

Head of the Pharmaceutical Resource Management and Planning from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mr Mtoroki Majaliwa, said the government was watching closely as reports of the outbreak continue to unfold.

"We are doing all we can to maintain safety of the people in the country. All points of entry are always wellequipped with systems to detect any possible cross-border transmission. There is need to constantly remind people on how to keep away from Ebola and when to report any possible case of the disease.

We know now that Ebola has been reported in the neighbouring country but this also means that we, as a country, must always be vigilant," he said.

Kagera region is just recovering from a recent threat of highly contagious Bird Flu and the September 10, 2016 earthquake that killed 17 people and damaged properties.