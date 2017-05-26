Tanzania: Cargo At Dar es Salaam Port Predicted to Increase

Photo: The East African

The Port of Dar es Salaam is the principal port serving Tanzania and the port is one of three ocean ports in the country and handles over 90% of the country’s cargo traffic.

A city based transporter predicts an increase of cargo traffic volume at the Dar es Salaam port thanks to improved efficiency and upgrading of infrastructure that has raised its competitive edge.

Mr Aly Dewji, the Director of Simba Logistics said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that transporters were seen to have renewed trust after the port improved efficiency in cargo handling and upgrading of infrastructure as part of modernisation of the port under support of development partners. The port should also expect more cargo traffic volume from projected trade rebound from a slowdown due to commodity price slump.

"We expect a boom in logistics business this year after a slight slump last year," he said at a brief ceremony to receive ten Mercedes Benz trucks which it imported from the United Kingdom through an asset financing it acquired from NIC Bank Tanzania Limited.

Mr Dewji was speaking after he was handed keys of the vehicles by NIC Bank Tanzania Limited's Senior Corporate Relationship Manager, Mr Hussain Haji, who was accompanied by the bank's General Manager (Operations), Ms Beatrice Kyanzi and Head of Credit Risk, Mr Praveen Mehra.

"This is a third round of financing from NIC Bank which has enabled us to acquire a total of 50 trucks for our operations; it is a long-term support to our company. The bank started supporting Simba Logistics when it was still a small company," Mr Dewji remarked.

With over 45 per cent of imports through the Dar es Salaam port destined to land-locked neighboring countries, the company handles sizeable consignments to Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Burundi. "We believe in bi-lateral trade between countries in the region to boost economy," he stated.

The firm transports to the land-locked countries raw materials, lime and machinery and from those countries it carries copper sheet metals. Speaking at the occasion, Mr Haji said the bank has been providing finance to Simba Logistics as one of its key corporate customers.

"The company and its subsidiary, Simba Trailers Limited, have been our client for the past six years. We provide financing to all companies who are keen on asset financing as long as they meet our requirements," he noted.