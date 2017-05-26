Tanzania: 'Premier League Still Facing Challenges'

MAINLAND Premier League's Main Sponsor, Vodacom Tanzania acknowledged that the league still faces a myriad of challenges as the mobile phone firm dished out cash prizes amounting 262,700,000/- to various winners of the just ended season.

Vodacom Tanzania PLC Marketing Business Unit Director, Hisham Hendi said his company was delighted to see the popularity of the league was growing day after day thus attracting and entertaining a lot of Tanzanians, but conceded that there were challenges that should be addressed by football stakeholders.

"Despite its growing popularity and success, as sponsor we are full aware of various challenges that need to be worked on in order to improve it further. However, this need close collaboration between football stakeholders. The anticipated improvement however cannot come over night," he said The director said he was optimistic that, the existing challenges could be solved if the stakeholders will continue to work together to address them.

"You can agree with me that even countries that have attained great success in their league have passed through number of challenges to be where they are today. Their success never came over night," he added.

Vodacom increased the prize money for about 16.9m/- from the amount spent last year. Hendi said, to cope with the falling value of local currency against USD, the company had to top up 13m/- to allocated budget. Hendi called upon all football stakeholders to participate in designing programs that can improve the league including attracting more sponsors.

"As we are all aware, sports activities are no longer for entertainment alone as it used to be in the past. Sports now create employments and it can have a positive contribution to the economy through tax revenues that are collected from its activities. In other countries people working its sports like artists and players are among the leading millionaires, this is also possible here in Tanzania," he said He further noted that, Vodacom would continue to support and sponsor football and other sports as it strongly believe that sports has an important role to market the country and raise new sports talents.

The end of the season gala saw Simba left full-back, Mohammed Hussein named Overall Best Player of the Year. Hussein saw off competition from Simba team-mate Shiza Kichuya, Young Africans duo Simon Msuva and Haruna Niyonzima as well as Azam FC goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

For the second back to back year, a wing back has won the award after Yanga right fullback Juma Abdul clinched it last season. Msuva and Ruvu Shooting's Abdulrahman Mussa shared the Golden Boot Award after finishing the campaign on 14 goals each.

The Best Foreign Player Award went to Yanga's Rwandese midfield, Niyonzima while Manula won the best goalkeeper gong, with Mbaraka Yussuf scooping Best Youth Player award.

Kagera Sugar head coach Mecky Mexime won Coach of the Season award ahead of Simba's Cameroonian coach Joseph Omog and Mbao FC's Burundian Coach Ettiene Ndayiragije.

Kichuya's winning goal against Yanga in a 2-1 second round win was picked as goal of the season. Best match official was Elly Sasii from Dar es Salaam. Legendary footballer, Kitwana Manara won the Hall of Fame award while Mwadui FC was named as the most disciplined team.