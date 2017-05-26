Uganda: No Need to Interpret 'No' Anymore

opinion

There is a flying insect that makes the most bothersome noise, and it would seem as if it always makes a beeline to enter its target ears.

You can swat at it, and flap your arms like crazy... It keeps coming back. The only relief from its attentions is either to move away or squash it!

This flying menace came to mind the other day as a friend narrated her ordeal with a most misguided son of Adam. Apparently after a few years of occasional meetings, he suddenly proposed marriage. That, in itself, is disturbing but it is beside the issue.

My friend's problem is that after she enumerated the many reasons why marriage between the two of them was off the table, he proceeded to act like she had just accepted his proposal!

There are the numerous texts daily asking after her day and sharing info about his. But the limit was when he invited himself to her cousin's wedding, and brought his mother and elder sister along! My friend was now asking in what language she could say no so that he gets it! She was swatting and flapping!

Some men, like that infuriating insect, are hardwired to disregard any negative response from a female. They are convinced that when a girl says 'no', she really means 'not right now, try again later, try harder'.

Apparently, that is what the women of the previous generation meant by no. It can, therefore, only mean that the women of this generation are just as ambiguous. This, unfortunately, is the same argument rapists make: "... she said no, but she looked like she wanted it!"

That is just plain stupid, self-absorbed denial! You are also saying the woman is a timid liar who really wants you but cannot say, or that she does not know what she wants because if she did, then she would undoubtedly want you. Think about it. Do you get how stupid that reasoning is?!

Now, on one occasion, we may be unsure. But even that uncertainty is made clear. At other times, you may find a girl with the inclination to prolong the courtship in which case you will read the clues, and play along.

But those are increasingly few and far between... and the clues are designed for even the biggest dummy to decode. If she says no, but shows up to visit at the weekend or sends you greetings or likes your every post on social media, she is saying something... keep trying.

However, many of you claim the reason you keep bugging and assaulting us is because you sometimes get the meaning of the 'no' wrongly. Well, today I release you from this burden. Take every 'no' for no. Let us live with the loss of whatever you have offered, or proposed that we felt inclined to refuse just to test you.

We will not hold it against you when you walk away. Promise!

You see, the women of this century are so weary of fending off the weirdoes that there is no energy left to pretend disinterest when the real thing comes along. To not scare you off, we may hold our eagerness in check but we will not say 'no' just for the heck of it!

It is time to leave the fantasy world where every rejection is an invitation to pursue a girl further. I hate to be the one to burst your bubble. However, this will hurt less than a kick in the nuts... which is what is in your future if you continue pestering a disinterested girl.