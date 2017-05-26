26 May 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chapungu Hold ZPC Kariba

By Dennis Kagonye

Chapungu picked a big point on the road when they held ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Nyamhunga yesterday.

Both sides missed a penalty in either half. ZPC Kariba midfielder Talent Chamboko failed to convert from the spot and Tinei Chitora could not score from the penalty spot.

The hosts coach Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa said it was a poor day in the office. "We have never played such kind of a game in front of our supporters. I am so disappointed. But we need to go back to the drawing board and return to winning ways in our next match," he said.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum ran riot at Dulivhadzimu yesterday to crush whipping boys Tsholotsho 4-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership tie here yesterday.

Keith Murera thrust Ngezi into the lead in the ninth minute when he beat goalkeeper Winston Chiwetu.

Qadr Amini doubled the visitors' tally from a set-piece in the 25th minute. It was then three, two minutes into second half, when Donald Teguru converted a penalty after defender Godfrey Mukambi handled the ball under pressure.

