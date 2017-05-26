Zimbabwe: Executor, Kadzura Siblings Clash

Barely a year after businessman Mr Jonathan Kadzura died, his four children are already allegedly pilfering his estate.

Executor of the estate, Mr Clever Mandizvidza, approached the Harare Civil Court this week with an application to compel the return of a tractor-drawn planter belonging to the estate, which Mr Kadzura's children -- Joan, Enoch, Marilyn and Christopher -- allegedly sold to Charles Kasipo.

The matter was heard before Harare Civil Court magistrate Mr Adonia Masawi and will be back in court on June 20 for trial.

The court heard that upon his death, Mr Kadzura left behind various assets which included, but not limited to Goodstorm Services (Pvt) Ltd, Lowveld Agriculture (Pvt) Ltd, Rural Industrial Development (Pvt) Ltd and other personal farming equipment, which included the tractor drawn planter.

Mr Mandizvidza told the court that on February 24 when he was carrying a routine check of the estate, he realised that the planter was missing.

He asked Christopher, who stays at the farm, and he revealed they had sold the planter to Kasipo. Mr Mandizvidza went on to explain to Kasipo that the planter he had bought belonged to the estate of Mr Kadzura.

The court further heard that Mr Mandizvidza advised Joan that the sale was illegal as it was done without the consent of the Master of the High Court or the executor.

He made a request of any documentation relating to the purported sale of the planter and was given a signed paper by Joan. Mr Mandizvidza told the court that on February 24 he reported the matter to the police who later told him that it should be referred to Commercial Crime Unit.

The estimated value of equipment is $3 000. Mr Mandizvidza told the court that Mr Kadzura had three wives and 10 children.

It is alleged that the estate is also liable to a number of creditors in excess of $2 million.