26 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DC Tells Phalombe Youths Not to Bank On White Collar Jobs

By Grecium Gama

The District Commissioner (DC) for Phalombe, Harry Phiri on Thursday advised youths in the district to stop relying on formal employment but venture into entrepreneurship saying there is not enough room to employ everyone in the formal sector.

The DC's remarks come at a time government through the Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development is advocating for skills development to help Malawians create employment for themselves.

"The youths should change their mindset from thinking about getting employed all the time; and they should start utilizing readily available resources such as agri-business which can help them sustain their lives," said Phiri.

Commenting on the call, Chairperson for Youth Networks in the district, Joseph Mwangoima said the DC's advice is an eye opener since most youth associate farming with the elderly and the less educated.

Said Mwangoima; "We will form groups through which we will be discussing agricultural issues and through the same groups we will search for funds for us to venture into serious agricultural businesses."

Currently, Phalombe is one of the many districts that are privileged to have a community technical college where youths in the district are being trained in various skills such as carpentry, tailoring and designing and bricklaying just to mention a few.

