Zimbabwe: Mhere, Spirit Praise Head for Beitbridge

Gospel musician Mathias Mhere will tomorrow perform in Beitbridge at Pagomba Café where he will share the stage with Spirit Praise. The show will start in the afternoon and end around 8pm, giving families an opportunity to network and socialise.

Mhere said he cherishes his Beitbridge shows because of turnouts at previous events in the town. "Beitbridge is one of our favourite places. We have performed there a number of times and the response is encouraging.

Our fans in that town usually come to our shows in big numbers and we always try our best to excite them," said Mhere. "Sharing the stage with Spirit Praise will be a good thing for us. We will bless people with good music and we are certain that our fans will like the show. My group is ready to take showers of blessings to Beitbridge."

Organisers of the show said they are looking forward to a big event as they take the gospel to the border town. "While it is a show for families to go and have fun, it is also a platform to spread the gospel. We want people to come in their numbers and have fun as well as praise God. "It is a good family event and we hope it will leave lasting memories in the town," he said.

Mhere is currently riding high with his album "Old Testament" that was released this year. He has been consistent with his live shows while Spirit Praise has taken part at many functions and proved to be good performers.