Nigeria: Petroleum Industry Bill As Passed By Senate

After years of delay, the Senate on Thursday passed the Petroleum Industry Bill, inching closer to regulatory and business reforms in the nation's oil and gas industry.

The bill still has to go through the House of Representatives and the president to be law.

If it succeeds as presently drafted, then Nigeria will have five new commercial and governance organizations to replace existing ones, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Department of Petroleum Resources.

Download below the version of the bill passed by the Senate on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD