26 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Petroleum Industry Bill As Passed By Senate

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
By Hassan Adebayo

After years of delay, the Senate on Thursday passed the Petroleum Industry Bill, inching closer to regulatory and business reforms in the nation's oil and gas industry.

The bill still has to go through the House of Representatives and the president to be law.

If it succeeds as presently drafted, then Nigeria will have five new commercial and governance organizations to replace existing ones, such as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the Department of Petroleum Resources.

Download below the version of the bill passed by the Senate on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

More on This

Senate Passes First Segment of PIB, Unbundles NNPC

The Senate yesterday passed the Petroleum Industry (Governance) Bill (PIGB) that deals only with the administrative… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.