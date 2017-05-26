26 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker Affirms Important Role of Legislative Body in Post Dialogue Stage

Khartoum — The Speaker of National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has underscored important role of the legislative body in the post-national dialogue phase.

Speaking to (Radio Conference) program on Omdurman Radio, Friday, Professor Omer said implementation of national dialogue outcome requires some legislative tools, disclosing that the constitution has been approved.

He indicated to importance of the Assembly's committees in work of the parliament through which the Assembly uses some powers and prepares reports, adding that the Assembly avails opportunity to parliamentary groups to forward their views and to resort to parliamentary regulations in decision-making.

He said increase of number of MPs was a genuine addition.

