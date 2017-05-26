26 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Snoop Dogg Shares Sauti Sol Video and Urges People to Live in Harmony

Photo: Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg shares Sauti Sol's video.
By Chad Kitundu

American rapper Snoop Dogg on Thursday shared a video of Kenya's award winning music band Sauti Sol performing on his Instagram Page.

The international star took the video of the group performing Kuliko Jana featuring Redfourth Chorus (Upper Hill School), the song's beautiful yet powerful message has stormed the charts and resonated with fans across Africa and beyond.

It seemed the rapper was touched by the words of the song which translates to "The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, His mercies never come to an end – they are new every morning.

The group started way back in 2005, originally as an Acapella group. It however only had three members at the time; Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano and Savara Mudigi who all met in Upper Hill School.

Sauti Sol is arguably the best band in the country and according to MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) the best in Africa.

