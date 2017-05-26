Malawi: Bullets to Beef Up Squad - Lipipa

Nyasa Bullets executive committee chairman Noel Lipipa has backed players despite uncharacteristic start to the season having lost to Moyale Barracks and drawn to rookies Chitipa United.

The team was also booted out in the inaugural Airtel Top 8 with a1-0 aggregate loss to Silver Strikers in the quarterfinals and are yet to score a goal in four games in all competition.

But Lipipa said the team was just going through a bad patch which is part of the game of football.

"I called the players to assure them that I am with them and encourage them to work hard to get the team back to winning ways," Lipipa said.

"What is making the team to misfire is because the players are playing are under pressure which could psychologically affect them."

He also disclosed that the executive committee is doing everything possible to ensure that the team should pull through this difficult period.

"We are going to recruit new players as we already started negotiations with them long time ago," he said.

He said former Civo United midfielder Nelson Kangunje was already offered a contract subject to his endorsement.

"We have offered him a contract and we expect that he would respond by Friday," he said.

Kangunje terminated his contract with Costo do Sol of Mozambique's top league after four months over disagreement on terms of the deal.

Bullets face Civil Sporting Club on Saturday at Nchalo Stadium in the TNM Super League which would determine their efforts to negotiate the tight corner.