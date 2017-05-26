Liberia - African Union Hoist Flags in Observance of 'Africa Day'

Foreign Minister Madam MarjonKamara has termed the observance of the 54th anniversary of "Africa Day" as an "important milestone" which the continental organization has reached.

She stressed that the day provides an opportunity to reflect on how far we've come, and to recommit ourselves as people of Africa to accelerate the efforts to achieve the goals and aspirations of the regional organization, the African Union (AU).

"We are hoping that today Liberians will join other African countries to celebrate this day and recommit themselves to playing their own role in bringing us closer to the achievement of the objectives set for ourselves as members of the African Union," Foreign Minister Kamara urged.

A Foreign Ministry release says,Madam Kamara made the assertion during a brief press stake out following the hoisting of the AU and Liberian flags on the grounds of the Foreign Ministry as part of programs marking "Africa Day".

"Africa Day," formerly known as Africa Liberation Day, is celebrated annually on May 25, to mark the determination of the people of Africa to liberate the continent from foreign domination and exploitation as well as the signing of the Charter establishing the OAU.

Africa Day is being celebrated under the theme: "Harnessing the Democratic Dividend through Investment in Youth."

For his part, the head of the African Union Liaison Office in Liberia, His Excellency Mr. Ibrahim Kamara, said Africa Day is the day all Africans should be proud of.

Ambassador Kamara said as a continent, Africa has embarked on new challenges from its earlier objectives of liberating the continent from foreign domination and exploitation. He named the promotion of peace, security and stability as new challenges facing Africa which eventually would help to strengthen integration and development across the region.

Ambassador Kamara, who is also the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union, highlighted the pivotal role the AU has played in recent times in resolving conflicts on the continent.

"As you very well know, three Member States in the sub-region were infected by the Ebola Virus Disease, and we played a pivotal role in helping those countries," he emphasized, adding that the AU did not only help them eradicate the disease itself but also equally helped them mobilize resources for the devastated economies of these three countries.

He also indicated that the AU has established Liaison Offices across the continent for the prevention and maintenance of peace which is important for the development and eventual integration of the region.

The Organization of African Union, now the African Union was formed and established on May 25, 1963, to inter alia, rid the continent of the remaining vestiges of colonization and apartheid; to promote unity and solidarity among African States; to coordinate and intensify cooperation for development; to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States and to promote international cooperation within the framework of the United Nations.

Comprising 54 Member States, the AU continues to provide an effective forum that enables its Members to adopt coordinated positions on international for matters of common concern to the continent and defend the interest of Africa effectively.-Press release