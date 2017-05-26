Liberia: Presidential Aspirant Pledges Support to Boakai

A presidential aspirant for the October polls, Mr. Hananiah Zoe has back off and pledged his support for the presidential bid of ruling Unity Party or UP standard bearer Vice President Joseph NyumahBoakai.

Mr. Zoe's pledge to Mr. Boakai's presidential bid comes after Liberia's former Foreign Minister Mr. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan dashed his unknown political dream for which he left the ruling UP in the first place to declare support to Mr. Boakai.

Mr. Zoe who had been with little known Liberia Educational and Development Party or LEDP, stood for the presidential race in 2011, but he reportedly crossed over to jailed former president Charles Ghankay Taylor's National Patriotic Party or NPP last year.

Mr. Zoe told our Nimba correspondent that his decision to support Mr. Boakai is based on the vice president's experience and his past record.He has described the vice president as a visionary man, claiming that his research conducted has led him to pledge support to the ruling UP standard bearer.

Mr. Zoe, a son of vote - rich Nimba County has vowed to bring on board other supporters from different political parties.He says Nimba will be turned over to Vice President Boakai.