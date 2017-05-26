Liberia: Woman Arrested for Murder in Gbarnga

Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have arrested and charged a woman with murder, after the suspect allegedly buried a day - old child on Saturday, 20 May that she gave birth to on Friday without calling midwives.

The Liberia National Police or LNP Bong Detachment says suspect PolanKerkerlah, a resident of Jorwah, reportedly wrapped the kid in clothes and placed her in a tub before taking her to a cassava patch.

Our Bong County correspondent says suspect Kerkerlah's husband is said to have gone on some farming activities when she gave birth late in the night of Friday, 19 May.

The Commander of the LNP's Crime Services Division or CSD John KellensoFlomo told our Bong County correspondent that the Belefanai police force transferred the murder suspect to the central Police in Gbarnga on Wednesday for further investigation.

Officer KellensoFlomo explained that after several thorough investigations, the woman admitted of committing the crime but refused to give reason for her action. Section 14. 1 of the New Penal Code considers the act allegedly committed by suspect Kerkulah as murder, punishable by law.

Speaking with our correspondent, the alleged murderer who is believed to be in her 30s has expressed regrets over the situation and says she does not understand what led her to do such.

Suspect Kerkulah who is from neighboring Guinea but resides in the bordering town of Jorwah is also said to be the mother of five other children. Some has attributed her action to the lack of support for her five children.