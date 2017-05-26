26 May 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Watch Forum Boss Cautions Govt.

The national chairman of the Community Watch Forum of Liberia (CWFL) Mr. Isaac Nyenti Kaffy, Sr. has cautioned government not to compromise the Code of Conduct for public officials to avoid confrontation during the October elections.

He says any attempt to compromise the Code Conduct could undermine the rule of law and create serious setback for the democratic process. Mr. Kaffey gave the caution recently at the Tubman Memorial United Methodist Church in Paynesville when he and his wife were honored by the church as "Family of the Year 2017-2018" for the imense contribution to humanity and the state.

He said relegating the legal instrument could sow seeds of disunity among Liberians and demonstrate disregard for the rule of law, stressing that the community watch forum is prepared to work with the Liberia National Police andother state security instituions in maintaining the peace of the state.

The CWFL boss his organization will not relent in exposing troublemakers who may want to disrupt the ensuing Presidential and legislative elections.

