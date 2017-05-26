Citing the lack of capacity as the main impediment preventing Namibia from achieving its development goals, the Ambassador of Japan HE Hideyuki Sakamoto this week welcomed back 25 Namibian civil servants who have attended various training programmes during 2016 in Japan.

Attendance of these training programmes are offered by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the technical cooperation agreement with the Namibian government.

"It is in support of Namibia's efforts for human resource development" the Japanese Embassy stated underscoring their willingness to help improve the modest abilities of so many of Namibia's civil servants.

The 25 trainess attended courses in Transportation, Private Sector Development, ICT, Economic Policy, Agricultural & Rural Development, Governance, Education and Social Security.

Since the programme started in 1990, about 270 Namibian officials were trained in Japan to date.

This year another 20 civil servants will receive training in Japan. Two individuals have already completed a course in agriculture with another six people departing for Japan in the coming two weeks to attend courses in Transportation, Health and Social Security.

At this week's reception, Ambassador Sakamoto commended the trainees for their diligent participation in the respective courses encouraging them to help improve the civil service by utilising the specialised knowledge and upgraded skills they have acquired.

A special testimony regarding the value of the training in Japan came from the Diamond Commissioner in the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Mr Kennedy Hamutenya, who attended a training course in Japan in 1996.

Talking on behalf of the group, he told the guests that the training he received in Japan was very useful to help him fulfil his duties. He expressed his appreciation for the Japanese Government's willingness to continue providing cross-cutting training opportunities for Namibians.

Both the Ambassador and the Diamond Commissioner expressed the sentiment that Namibia and Japan must continue their collaboration and work even closer together.