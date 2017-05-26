Liberia: Boakai Hooks Barracudas - Captures 31 Reps From Lower House Featured

The trickling support to Vice President Joseph N. Boakai's presidential bid is suddenly gaining traction day by day as citizens in and outside of Monrovia continue to pledge their loyalty.

Exactly two weeks after 19 members of the Liberian senate pledged their support to the presidential bid of VP Boakai, 31 members of the lower house have joined the Boakai bandwagon.

The representatives pledged their support yesterday at the Capitol Building during programs making the resolution ceremony of 31 lawmakers under the banner "Like-Minded Members" of the House of Representatives of the 53rd National Legislature, in support of VP Boakai presidential bid in the pending election.

Reading the resolution on behalf of the group, Rep. Larry Yonquoi noted that they are convinced VP Boakai is the best alternative in preserving the gains realized in furthering economic prosperity for all.

Only the right leadership, Yonquoi said, with the proven track record of patriotism, integrity and selflessness can be elected and entrusted with the presidency in October 2017.

"We, the undersigned and duly elected representatives from 33 electoral districts of the Republic of Liberia, do hereby endorse the presidential bid of his Excellency Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai, vow to deploy all personal resources at our disposal to ensure a resounding victory in the October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections," he added.

Law makers that endorsed the presidential bid of VP Boakai included Prince K. Moye, Edward Karfiah, Togba Mulbah, Corpu Barclay, Haja Fata Siryon, Gayah Karmo, Malai Gbogar, Gertrude Lamin and Mary Karwor. Others are Marias Waylee, Emmanuel Pennune Numene Bartekwa, Clarence Massaquoi, Mariamu Fofana, Francis Nyumalin, Julie Wiah, Emmanuel Nuquay, Ben Fofana, Stephen Kafi, Ballah Zayzay, Roland Cooper, Mantenokay Tingban, Garrison Yealue, Worlea Dunah, Larry Yonquoi, Melvin Snowe, Henry Fahnbuleh, among others.