26 May 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: 'Suitcase Baby's Mother Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adam Hartman

Police at Walvis Bay have arrested the woman who put her baby in a suitcase and dumped her at the town last week. The 23-year-old woman was arrested at Walvis Bay after a tip-off.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Eras- tus Iikuyu said the woman was from Mariental, but has family at Walvis Bay.

She will appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today on a charge of child abandonment and neglect.

The new-born baby girl was found by a passer-by, who heard her crying from deep amongst the reeds along the railway tracks at Narraville last Friday.

The baby is in good condition, and is being cared for at a Walvis Bay hospital.

Namibia

Farmers Justify Killing of Lions

Farmers who controversially gunned down six lions in the Omusati Region said they were left with no choice as these big… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.