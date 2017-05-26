Namibia: 'Suitcase Baby's Mother Arrested

Police at Walvis Bay have arrested the woman who put her baby in a suitcase and dumped her at the town last week. The 23-year-old woman was arrested at Walvis Bay after a tip-off.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Eras- tus Iikuyu said the woman was from Mariental, but has family at Walvis Bay.

She will appear in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court today on a charge of child abandonment and neglect.

The new-born baby girl was found by a passer-by, who heard her crying from deep amongst the reeds along the railway tracks at Narraville last Friday.

The baby is in good condition, and is being cared for at a Walvis Bay hospital.