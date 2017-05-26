As one way of breaking boundaries and conquering new grounds through Malawian music, Afrocentric-pop singer Dan Lu is set to launch his 'sweet banana' track in South Africa.

The 'sweet banana' song which features one of the big names in the Afro-pop genre in Africa, Nigerian Kcee (real name Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo) was released and was first officially launched in Malawi in December 2016 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Speaking in an interview Dan Lu (real name Dan Lufani) said it was his plan to take some time before launching the track after it was released.

"I wanted people to enjoy the song before I launched it because these days, it helps to launch a song which has already gained popularity through airplay in various platforms" said Dan.

"I first launched the song in Lilongwe and I received great support from people," said the artist, adding that by launching the song in South Africa, it will help in promoting Malawian talent on a broader platform.

"It is my wish to put Malawi on the international Map in as far as music is concerned," he said.

The 'Shupi' hit maker called on Malawians to support Malawi music in order to accomplish the mission of putting the country on a map.

Lufani also said that people should buy original CD's as part of their contribution in fighting piracy which he said is contributing to the slow progress of music in the country.

"People must buy original CD's from artists. This provides the necessary support for our work to reach new heights and gain more recognition," he said.

The show will be held on May 27, 2017 in Capetown and will be supported by South African based Malawian known as Tombo K, Kcee and Rockers band from Malawi.