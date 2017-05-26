Angola: Parliament Speakers Want African States to Bet On Youth

Luanda — The Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, stressed on Thursday in Luanda the need for African states to invest seriously in youth, scientific research and entrepreneurship, so as to strengthen the continent.

Speaking at the ordinary plenary session on the occasion of Africa Day, marked on Thursday May 25, the top MP said that the continent's largest population is young, and African states are called upon to invest seriously in youth, channeling much of their resources , not only in education but also in technical training, scientific research and entrepreneurship.

"We need an Africa united in diversity, prosperous and peaceful, with strong and credible institutions capable of promoting democracy and development", he said.

He revealed that this year the African Union is focuses its action on youth, under the motto "Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth".

The speaker noted that the main reason for adopting this motto was the need to ensure the implementation and harmonization of the African Union commitments, guided by the 2063 Agenda and its "First Ten Year Implementation Plan", which served as the basis for the African leaders' vision in all facets of the continent's development.

The leader of the Angolan Parliament stated that the Organization of African Unity (OAU) has fulfilled its role in the struggle for decolonization and self-determination of the African peoples, and its evolution towards the current African Union (AU) reflects on the will of the African leaders, who understood about the change of the paradigms of international cooperation.

He also highlighted the great pragmatism and experience of President José Eduardo dos Santos, who projected Angola as a peace course in Africa and in the world.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos visited a photographic exhibition, displayed in the Hall of Parliament, under the celebration of May 25, Africa Day. Pictures of parliamentary activity and of African and world leaders were displayed.