Cameroon: Infrastructure Development Dwarfs Boko Haram

Despite real and legitimate threats of destruction and mayhem from Boko Haram in the northwest, Cameroonian Ambassador to Liberia Beng'Yela Augustine Gang says his country's development is progressing.

Marking the observance of Cameroon's 45th National Day with a well-attended reception in Monrovia last Tuesday, Ambassador Gang said while the Boko Haram scourge still exists in Cameroon and its neighboring countries, his government's priority development and infrastructure projects remain on course.

"Our patriotic defense forces, assisted by our friends, have now forced Boko Haram to resort to Kamikaze, a hit-and-run tactic," Ambassador Gang mocked, naming instead several major developments undertaken by Cameroon. They include a one kilometer second bridge linking both shores of River Wouri in Douala, the 220-kilometer Douala-Yaoundè motorway, Kumba to Mamfe road in the south, and the Kribi deep seaport.

"The Kribi deep seaport is now completed and its management is in place. At full thrust, Kribi will open up the hinterland of southern Cameroon and will service northern Gabon, Congo, the DRC, the Central African Republic, Chad and, eventually, South Sudan," the Ambassador told his guests.

Other major projects the Ambassador named are the newly commissioned referral hospital in Sangmelima, a teaching hospital in Bamenda for which groundbreaking recently took place in the northwest region and three modern stadia currently under construction in Douala, Bafoussam and Yaoundé for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He indicated that Cameroon's efforts to halt Boko Haram's impact is built upon his country's active commitment to cultural and religious harmony.

Ambassador Gang also told the scores of diplomats, government officials and his compatriots who converged at the celebration that Cameroon continues to launch several regional "Agro pole" projects that will boost revenue for home-grown agro-industrial start-ups across the nation.

According to Ambassador Gang, these projects initiated by his government make the 45th National Day of Unity worth celebrating.

One major challenge in Cameroon, the Ambassador noted, however, has to do with what he described as "some socio-cultural and syndicated recriminations" of debates mostly by English-speaking compatriots of the education and legal sub-systems.

He said in the wake of this issue, the social media has been misused to pervert the public communications space with "hate messages and threats."

Nevertheless, President Paul Biya has recognized that many concerns raised were genuine and therefore decided to use peaceful dialogue to resolve them, he said.

On Cameroon-Liberia relations, Ambassador Gang reaffirmed his country's commitment, saying the strength of their relations and diplomatic presence in each other's capital can only be a factor for excellence.

On the that basis, the embassy is considering discussions on modalities for the training of quality interpreters and translators in Cameroon's specialized institutions for their deployment in Liberia and of senior and seasoned career professionals in strategic sectors, Ambassador Gang indicated.

Speaking on behalf of the Liberian government, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Elias Shoniyin regretted the activities of Boko Haram in Cameroon and assured its Government of Liberia's support to the expulsion of the sect from the region.

Minister Shoniyin also called on Cameroon to help Liberia in its development and extended on behalf of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the Government of Liberia warm felicitations to the people of Cameroon on the celebration of their National Day.