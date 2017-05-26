Namibia: 150 Have Eyesight Restored

Dozens of elderly people of the //Karas, Hardap and Omaheke regions were all smiles after undergoing free cataract surgery at the Keetmanshoop State Hospital over the last few days.

On Wednesday, the majority of the approximately 150 beneficiaries whose eyesight had been restored since Saturday thanked God, the doctors and government.

The operations were done by an outreach medical team of the eye clinic headed by acclaimed specialist Dr Helena Ndume.

Ndume and her team of volunteers conduct four regional outreach programmes annually.

The seven-day Keetmanshoop programme for patients from the country's southern and eastern regions ends tomorrow. Keetmanshoop residents Katrina Frederick (67), and Deborah Christiaans (50), left the hospital with dark glasses to shield their eyes from the sun after operations on Tuesday.

"The bandages were taken off this morning, and we are happy because our eyes can now see," Christiaans beamed.

Frederick said she was "so thankful".

The hospital booked 400 urgent cases for this eye camp, though less than that number arrived, //Karas health director Barth Muntenda said.

"Our region alone, however, has 500 serious cataract cases," he said, expressing gratitude to the outreach team for helping lessen the burden.

The hospital's only ophthalmic clinical officer, Sydney Mhlope, said young people should consider careers in the field.

Wilhelmina Witbooi (66), who lives on a farm in the Aroab district and was awaiting her turn, said she was praying so that the doctors could help her regain her sight.

Witbooi said she received a call from the hospital on Tuesday, telling her to come for the operation.

Most patients are transported with government vehicles to the eye clinics.

Ndume urged Namibians to find an area where they could assist "as government cannot do it all alone".

She stressed that the eye clinic is not a one-woman operation, and that credit should go to the entire team.

"It is not Ndume's clinic. I could not possibly do it alone, so give credit where it is due," she said, acknowledging the volunteers and doctors from Europe and Namibian private practitioners who offered free services.

Next year, the eye clinic will be in its 20th year, with Ndume saying that although the going gets tough, the rewards are endless.

"Yesterday, I found this old man in the ward reading a newspaper after his surgery, and it made me so happy," she said, showing a video footage of the encounter on her phone.

Ndume criticised medical staff at hospitals who do not give patients proper care.

"We are here because of them. When they come, treat them with respect, accommodate them properly, and feed them good meals," she urged.

