Liberia Children Forum Want Lawmaker Investigated Over Rape Allegation

Monrovia — There are mounting calls for Grand Gedeh County District #2 Lawmaker Morias Waylee to be investigated by law enforcement authorities and to protect the right of the alleged rape victim.

In recent times there have been numerous protests from advocates and child rights groups.

The latest call to action is from Children's Parliament, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, a ministry that oversees the right of women, children and other genders in the country.

At a press conference, the speaker of the parliament, Satta Sheriff, said it was troubling that a child would be violated by a lawmaker who is placed in a position to protect the interests of children.

She said the alleged rape of the 13-year old is not only degrading, shameful and unacceptable but also betrays the Legislature's commitment to protect the children of Liberia.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the alleged rape of our little 13 year- old girl and we remain unbending and uncompromising in our quest to seek justice for every Liberian child that is prey of physical, domestic, psychological or any form of violence that intrudes on the existence of Liberian children rights to a peaceful and happy life. Representative MoriasWaylee is not above the law," she stated.

She recalled that in 2016, an alleged sodomizing case was reported in Margibi County against Mawolo Kpadeh, Administrator of the Liberian Youth Network (LIYONET) for sexually violating a 16-year old boy.

Kpadeh, like Varney Jarsey, President of the Liberia National Student Union, accused of raping a minor, was arrested and is said to be behind bars awaiting trials.

Up to date, the Ministry of Gender and Liberia National Police have not said anything surrounding the case.Officials say FrontPage Africa (FPA), who broke the story has not given them information concerning the case.

However, FPA News Desk Chief, Lennart Dodoo, has expressed his surprise over the Ministry's comments.

He said FPA has not been officially contacted since the publication of the story; even though there has been series of editorials calling for investigations into the matter.

According to the FPA News Desk Chief, the paper is willing to give the names and contacts of sources that could help with some information concerning the case.