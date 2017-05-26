Liberia: UP Candidate Gunning for 48 Percent Victory in Liberia's 2017 Elections

Monrovia — Vice President Joseph Boakai, Unity Party candidate for the 2017 elections, believes he sits in the driving seat to become Liberia's next President, thanks to an endorsement from 31 lawmakers from the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The vice president is vastly becoming a rising star among those contesting the presidency, following his numerous endorsements across the country, warning his opponents to save their finances for a rainy day or risk losing it without any result.

Lawmakers who endorsed the VP include Prince Moye (UP-District-#2 Bong County), Edward Karfiah (PUP-District #5 Bong County), Tokpah Mulbah (PUP-District #1 Bong County), Corpu G. Barclay (UP-District # Bong County) and Haja Fata Siryon (IND-District#3-Bomi County).

Others include; Malai Gbogar (PUP-District#@-Gbapolu County), S. Gayah Karmo (IND-District #1 Bomi County), Getrude Lamin (UP-District #3 Gbapolu County), Mary Karwor (UP-District #2 Grand Bassa County), and Roland Opee Cooper (PUP- District #1 Margibi County) amongst others.

He warned those who hold the firm notion that lawmakers are not capable of translating their support to votes to think twice because, according to him, lawmakers are not people to look down upon, citing them as a representation of the people.

However, the looming fear which remains is many of the current batch in the 52nd Legislature may suffer similar fate like those from the 51st who were booted out.

"If I were a smart person and maybe want to throw an advice I will say... ... again for the interest of people who want to do their chopping I would have said to other people cut your losses but please let them go out and give to you the money and eat.

"19 Senators plus 31 will give you 50, over hundred three will give you 48%. I want to thank those in confidence who are part of this process but don't want to be seen."

"I read an article calling our lawmakers thieves; this is the kind of freedom we have always supported because every time you get free from one thing, you are slave to the other so we are now free to a society of disrespect to our leaders.

"If you have 48 percent of the lawmakers and multiply by the number of people who voted for them that are their followers telling you this is the way to go if I were in the position of the others I will think twice."

He promised to put Liberia on the map of the world again to show that Liberians have always been there. He called on lawmakers to hold together and whatever they believe and are doing to think about building Liberia.

In the lawmakers' petition, they stated that the last 10 years have witnessed tremendous socio-economic and political transformation under the Unity Party led Government, which has resulted in Liberia's re-emergence as a responsible member of the community of nations.

The lawmakers' petition also states that such gains and successes can only be sustained if the right leadership, with the proven track record of patriotism, integrity and selflessness can be elected and entrusted with the presidency.

"Aware that the yearnings of the Liberian People are sustenance of peace, economic prosperity, reconciliation, good governance, and democracy; convinced, that Joseph Boakai possesses the necessary moral, leadership and technical competencies to ensure economic prosperity for all Liberians, promote genuine reconciliation, a thriving democracy, sustained peace and security we endorsed the presidential bid of His Excellency Ambassador Joseph Boakai," the petition said.

In their endorsement, the lawmakers vowed to deploy all personal resources at their disposal to ensure a resounding victory in the October 10, 2017 general and presidential elections.