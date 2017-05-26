Namibia: Builders Abandon Nujoma's House

THE construction of former President Sam Nujoma's new house estimated to cost around N$20 million has been abandoned because the government failed to pay the builders.

The money meant for the project, the sources said, was diverted by the Presidency to another renovation that is ongoing at State House.

Since the construction of presidential houses are largely secretive, The Namibian could not get details of the Chinese company which got the contract and the names of local companies that were subcontracted.

Nujoma's house is situated on the outskirts of Windhoek, alongside the road linking the capital city to Namibia's international airport, named after Namibia's liberation hero Hosea Kutako.

The construction of the house, close to President Hage Geingob's private residence, Casa Rosalia in Klein Windhoek, was initially an attempt to do security upgrades, but it had to be demolished to make way for a modern structure. Nujoma has been temporarily sheltered at a government house in Windhoek's Eros Park since work on the house began in 2015.

Sources, however, said the stoppage has forced the former President to stay at his farm, situated around 30 kilometres south of Otavi.

Nujoma's personal assistant, John Nauta, declined to comment this week, saying the works ministry is better placed to respond to questions.

The Namibian confirmed with sources that although the house is 95% completed, the inside part of the house is not finished because contractors stopped working due to non-payments.

A senior government official said Nujoma, who visited the site to check progress, had in recent weeks constantly asked his officials when the construction would be completed.

Officials from the works ministry said the house was supposed to be completed in February this year, but the non-payment to contractors forced builders - mainly Namibians - to stop working.

The progress of the project started slowing down around November last year, sources said.

"The Chinese company is still doing some work, but all Namibian contractors abandoned the place," a source stated.

The upgrades to Nujoma's house fall under the Office of the President, which caters for the budgetary needs of former Presidents.

Presidential affairs minister Frans Kapofi said he is not aware of the stoppage.

"I have no idea," he added.

Kapofi referred The Namibian to the permanent secretary to the Presidency, Samuel /Goagoseb, who said he was also not aware that work had stopped.

"I am not aware about it. I will have to find out so that we can sort it out as soon as possible," he noted.

The Namibian reported in 2015 that the government appears to have forced the construction of the N$20 million house because the state was worried about Nujoma's safety.

At the time, sources close to Nujoma complained that the former President did not request or ask for government to rebuild, renovate or upgrade the security features at his home.

Nujoma's assistant, Nauta, told The Namibian in 2013 that the Founding President had refused government's offer to build him a house to the amount of N$20 million at the time of his retirement because Swapo had already given him his current house before independence.

"He did not want a new house. He preferred to stay in the house that was given to him by Swapo," Nauta said.

The Former Presidents Pension and Other Benefits Act 2004 says a retired president must be accorded "a furnished official residence at any place in Windhoek, or at the request of the former President, such housing allowance as may be determined by the Cabinet in lieu thereof, including an allowance for telephone expenses and water and electricity charges in respect of a residence other than an official residence".

Former President Hifikepunye Pohamba accepted a house, which according to government officials was worth N$35 million, equipped with four garages, three guest rooms, a dining area for 30 persons, a main guest lounge, a private lounge, kitchen, laundry room, a bar, braai area, a double volume lobby, a library and an office.