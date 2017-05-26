Thomson Fulaye Bokhobokho, who 17 years ago when he was 33 years old, confessed to have been responsible for six brutal murders and mutilations of women in Chiradzulu District after a High Court upheld his life sentence.

Killings in the remote district in the Southern Region has all the same hallmarks - missing breasts and genitalia.

Bokhobokho was removing anything from his victims - tongues, buttocks, eyes, private parts and lips.

In one incident, even a head was missing.

He however appealed against his sentence, saying it was harsh.

His lawyer Trouble Kalua argued at Zomba registry of the High Court that the convict has already spent years in jail and was 50 years old and that chances of reoffending were very slim.

Kalua said Bokhobokho should have received a custodial sentence that result into his immediate reformation.

But State lawyer Andrew Salamba said Bokhobokho deserve death penalty and that any custodial sentence the minimum should be 45 years imprisonment with hard labour.

In his verdict Justice Dingiswayo Madise dismissed all aspects of Bokhobokho's mitigation.

Madise upheld the conviction and life sentence, saying it was "appropriate and I maintain it."

Many believe Bokhobokho and his acoomplices were being sent by people who use female body parts as fetishes to increase their riches.

They target breasts and genitalia because, since these parts of the female anatomy are responsible for reproduction, their riches will also multiply.

Chiradzulu is not the only district where serial killers were targetting women. A number of women were also murdered in similar fashion in the northern border district of Karonga.