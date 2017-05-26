26 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Poachers in Bicuar National Park Arrested

Lubango — Fifty-eight poachers were detained in the last 10 days by fiscal officers in the Bicuar National Park, Huíla province, and handed over to the National Police.

Speaking to Angop, the administrator of Bicuar National Park, José Maria Kandungo, explained that the poachers preferred to slaughter small animals, among them Bambis, birds and Olongos.

Of the detainees, 18 were sentenced by the provincial court with sentences up to four years in prison. The conviction was aggravated by the fact that those involved used military equipment.

The inspectors seized 487 firearms of various calibers from the poachers.

