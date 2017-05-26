26 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

South Africa Opposition Leader Holds Protest At Zambian Embassy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

South Africa's opposition leader Mmusi Maimane has staged a protest at the Zambian Embassy in Pretoria a day after he was deported from Lusaka.

Maimane, the Democratic Alliance leader, is protesting the incarceration of Zambian opposition Hakainde Hichilema who has spent a month and two weeks in a Zambian prison for alleged treason which is a non bailable offense.

Maimane attempted to visit Hichilema but was deported without alighting from a plane on Thursday at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

The opposition leader flew to Zambia to offer solidarity at Hichilema's trial currently underway.

Maimane says there is no democracy in Zambia. He has demanded the unconditional release of Hichilema.

His supporters are currently outside the Zambian Embassy chanting "Free HH" slogans.

Maimane has has told Zambians through a LIVE broadcast on his facebook page to "say no to alleged dictatorship.

He has accused President Edgar Lungu of being a dictator.

Hichilema and 5 others are appearing in court today 12:00hrs.

Meanwhile, some Zambians in South Africa have mobilised themselves to support President Edgar Lungu.

South Africa

MPs and Minister Argue Over Social Grants in Parliament

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has again apologised for the "confusion" surrounding the expiry of Cash… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.