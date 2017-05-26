26 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Hotel, Tourism Minister Works in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — The Minister of Hotel and Tourism, Paulino Domingos Baptista, is in Saurimo eastern Lunda Sul province since last Wednesday where he unveiled a hotel and a residential compound.

The official will also visit some hotel units and check some hotel and tourism businesspeople, monitoring the ongoing projects and verifying the functioning of the sector that he runs.

Paulino Baptista was received at the airport "Deolinda Rodrigues", by the deputy governor for economic and productive affairs of the province of Lunda Sul, Zaione Xavier, members of the local government and officials of that sector.

The minister met with the deputy governor with whom he addressed issues related to hotel and tourism and reported on the goals of his visit.

