26 May 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Angry Mob Kills Suspected Thief in Lilongwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Lilongwe — An angry mob at Guliguli village in Lilongwe has beaten to death a man suspected to have intended to steal goats at the house of Group Village Headman Guliguli in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Kingsley Dandaula said the Group Village Headman, whose real name is Jeremia Gaston, aged 50 from T/A Kalolo in the district was awoken by a strange sound at around 1 am on May 23 and went to check as to what was happening.

Dandaula said when the suspect realized he had been discovered, he started running away with Gaston chasing after him. However when he was about to be caught, the deceased threatened to kill his pursuant.

"This prompted Gaston to shout for help and people responded by flocking to the scene. The suspect was severe beaten by the angry mob, sustained severe head injuries and died," said Dandaula.

The spokesperson said the crime scene was visited by police and medical personnel from Kabudula Community Hospital and postmortem results confirmed that death was due to severe head injuries.

The deceased, was subsequently buried without being identified.

On this, Dandaula said people should refrain from taking the law into their own hands as such tendencies have several implications.

"The deceased was never identified and any follow up as to who might have been his accomplices, if he had any, will be difficult to establish. If such could be the case, these accomplices would still be engaging in criminal activities in their communities.

Also, it is a known fact that mob justice is against the laws of this country. Any suspect caught must be brought to police for further investigations and relevant sentencing by the courts of law," said Dandaula.

Malawi

Sex Workers Hail Formation of Association

Sex workers in Ntchisi on Thursday said the formation of their association has helped them to have a voice and to be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.