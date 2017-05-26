26 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Youth Unemployment Crisis in Oshikoto

By Josephina Mwashindange

Oshikoto — The poverty rate which is estimated to stand at 42.6 percent in Oshikoto Region is listed as one of the main social threats facing the region.

Poverty exacerbates the problems of unemployment, alcohol abuse, as well as the worryingly high rate of HIV/AIDS among the youth.

This warning is contained in the Oshikoto Regional Council's proposed five-year strategic plan covering the period 2018 to 2022 and was deliberated on by the regional council, which held a stakeholders meeting on the key document.

The focus of the five-year Strategic Plan is to map the way for the regional council to deliver timely, quality services to its stakeholders within the allocated budget and in line with the National Development Plan (NDP5) as well as the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP) that President Hage Geingob initiated to complement existing economic blue-prints.

The Oshikoto regional council says it is committed to improve the livelihoods of its residents by delivering effective and efficient services in a manner that will have a meaningful impact on the economic and social wellbeing of its communities.

"The strategic plan has clearly identified strategic objectives with measureable results that demonstrate the expected outcomes over the next five years, hence monitoring and evaluation should become an integral part of each and every component of the plan," Chairperson of the Oshikoto Regional Council Samuel Shivute explained.

As stipulated in the Strategic Plan, the Council wishes to address some of the strategic issues such as good governance, prudent financial management, socio-economic development, infrastructure development, employment creation, SME promotion and development, information and communication technology, HIV/Aids and stakeholder relations.

The Chief Regional Officer of Oshikoto Region, Frans Enkali, re-emphasised and maintained the Regional Council would continuously focus on maintaining organisational excellence, quality service delivery and continuous improvement. Enkali reaffirmed that this would be attained through the signing of performance agreements set for mid-June.

*Josephina Mwashindange is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) based at its regional office in Oshikoto Region

Namibia

Youth Unemployment Shoots Up

The number of employed people dropped to 135 800 in 2016, compared to 206 000 in 2014, resulting in unemployment… Read more »

