Zimbabwe: Oliver Mtukudzi to Grace Top Companies Survey

MUSIC legend, Oliver Mtukudzi will be performing at the Top Companies Survey awards ceremony to be held next week.

Tuku, as Mtukudzi is affectionately known, is an internationally recognised cultural icon.

He has become the most recognised voice to emerge from Zimbabwe and has earned a devoted following across Africa and beyond.

Tuku's manager, Sam Mataure, said the musician was looking forward to the event meant to honour top performing companies in Zimbabwe.

"We are grateful to be part of this year's Top Companies Survey and we are looking forward to it. We want to thank Old Mutual and the Financial Gazette for making us a part of this event," Mataure said.

Mtukudzi, who is a songwriter and a guitar player, began performing in 1977 when he joined the Wagon Wheels, a band that also featured Thomas Mapfumo, a Chimurenga music veteran now living in exile in the United States.

He first recorded in the 1970s with the Wagon Wheels, before starting his own group, The Black Spirits.

His music, known as Tuku Music, is a blend of traditional East African genres and modern sub-genres of Afro pop, including Chimurenga and JIT.

The theme for this year's Top Companies Survey is "Adaptation for Growth".

The survey is produced by the country's leading business and financial weekly, the Financial Gazette, in partnership with financial services giant, Old Mutual.

Accomplished entrepreneur, investor, author and internationally-renowned speaker, Vusi Thembekwayo, will be the guest of honour at the event.

Thembekwayo (32) is considered to be one of the top 12 speakers in the world (as rated by Meetings Net Magazine), sharing the honour with the likes of Arianna Huffington of the Huffington Post and James Curleigh, vice president of Levi Strauss & Company.

The South African-based global speaker was ranked the best public speaker in Africa when he was only 17-years old.

The Financial Gazette re-launched the Top Companies Survey in 2014 after suspending the event in 2008 due to the economic crisis, which started in 2000 and worsened in 2008 before receding on dollarisation in 2009.

The economic crisis had rendered it impossible to continue with the survey.

Launched in 1980, the Survey had run for 28 years before its suspension, with an emphasis on recognising top performing companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The aim of the survey is to promote good corporate governance practices, ethical conduct and corporate social responsibility, while at the same time providing a platform for networking among corporate leaders and other invited guests during the awards ceremony.