Angola: Youth Minister Wants Reflection On Africa Day

Luanda — The Angolan minister of Youth and Sports, Albino da Conceição, has recommended Angolans to reflect on 25 May, Africa Day, in the sense of the deeds so far achieved by the continent and to reach in the near future.

The minister said so on Thursday afternoon at fraternization and tasting of typical African delicacies, aimed at celebrating the Africa Day.

To him, one of the great achievements of the African continent is the independence of 54 states.

On the other hand, Albino da Conceição lamented the fact that the continent still faces enormous challenges, thus putting many countries on the list of the worst in development indexes.

"We need to quickly reverse this situation because we are the continent of the future, the youngest of them all, and with the best reserves of mineral resources", he said.

He called on African states to continue prioritizing investments needed for the continent to develop economies and ensure a better future for the people.

The official explained that youth is one of the main resources for the continent's development and, for this reason, the 26th General Assembly of the African Union, held in January 2016, decided to dedicate 2017 as the Year of "harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in Youth".

These investments should be guided by the adoption of good practices, which ensure the implementation of affirmative and committed policies for the development of the continent and youth, in particular, taking into account the four interconnected key pillars.

The activity counted on the presence of cabinet officials and diplomats, among other entities.