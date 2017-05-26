Angola: Ministers Express Commitment to Great Lakes Security

Luanda — The Defense ministers from the member countries of the Great Lakes region reiterated on Wednesday night their commitment to seek lasting solutions to regional peacemaking, in the spirit of the Security, Stability and Development Pact.

The commitment was expressed in the final communiqué of the meeting of the committee of defense ministers of member countries of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The communiqué indicates a set of concrete actions to achieve stability in countries such as Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic, Congo, South Sudan and Sudan.

As for the Central African Republic, ministers have recommended the formation of the army and call on the international community and neighboring countries to put pressure on rebel leaders and their accomplices to stop violence.

They also advocate the lifting of an weapon embargo against the Central African Republic to make operational its already trained forces to ensure the safety of the civilian population.

On DRC, they called for the maintenance and reinforcement of military operations, with the support of the UN mission (MONUSCO).

They urge the Republic of Congo to take steps to ensure that Pastor Ntumi's rebel groups do not expand their actions.

Promoting the National Dialogue in South Sudan, repatriation of the rebels to their countries of origin or resettlement in other countries to avoid conflict in the DRC, provision of humanitarian assistance to displaced persons, and pressuring the opposition to renounce violence and joining the dialogue were other recommendations of the meeting.

They also called for the encouragement of Sudan and South Sudan to remain committed to the African Union mediation mechanism to normalize their relations.

The Angolan Defense minister, João Lourenço, said he believes that the contribution of all member states can contribute to a positive solution to the region's problems.

On Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the ICGLR Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff met to prepare the meeting of Defense ministers.