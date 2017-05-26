Namibia: Health Denies Delaying Overtime Payments

THE health ministry has denied claims made by Erongo state hospital staff that overtime payments have been outstanding since February this year.

Responding to questions by The Namibian, health permanent secretary Andreas Mwoombola maintained that the ministry is processing the claims "without delay".

He said there are no outstanding overtime payments for Erongo, and that the finance division is currently busy processing overtime payments for April 2017.

"Overtime claims for all staff members in the ministry are processed without delay as soon as they are recommended and authorised by the appropriate heads of department," Mwoombola told The Namibian on Wednesday.

Asked what is being done about the issue and how much is owed, he said the ministry will continue to promptly process overtime payments for all health workers.

On the day the first story was carried, a nurse from the Katutura Intermediate Hospital called to say that they too have been waiting for overtime payments since 2015.

The nurse said they were told that the papers were being processed at health, and claims submitted to the finance ministry.

This delay, she said, has resulted in the ministry reducing the number of nurses working in the various wards.

According to the nurse, at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital, some wards accommodating 60 patients have just two nurses.