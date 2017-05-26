Somalia: Wednesday Suicide Bomber Targetted Students Sitting for National Exams, Police Reveal

The Wednesday suicide bomber who exploded a vehicle and killed eight people near the Mogadishu Port had targetted exams sitting students, Abdihakim Dahir (Saacid) the Somalia Police Chief revealed.

Speaking to journalists the poloce boss said they had gathered intelligence prior to the attack and beefed up security in all schools.

"The suicide bomber failed in his target that is why he ended up at the Mogadishu airport. We had ordered our officers deployed in all schools and to be alert" Dahir told reporters.

At least 22000 students sat for the unified national secondary examinations that ended on Thursday.

Meanwhile a cctv footage of the explosion has resurfaced on social media showing the dramatic moment when the suicide bomber detonated his vehicle.