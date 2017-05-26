26 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Wednesday Suicide Bomber Targetted Students Sitting for National Exams, Police Reveal

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Wednesday suicide bomber who exploded a vehicle and killed eight people near the Mogadishu Port had targetted exams sitting students, Abdihakim Dahir (Saacid) the Somalia Police Chief revealed.

Speaking to journalists the poloce boss said they had gathered intelligence prior to the attack and beefed up security in all schools.

"The suicide bomber failed in his target that is why he ended up at the Mogadishu airport. We had ordered our officers deployed in all schools and to be alert" Dahir told reporters.

At least 22000 students sat for the unified national secondary examinations that ended on Thursday.

Meanwhile a cctv footage of the explosion has resurfaced on social media showing the dramatic moment when the suicide bomber detonated his vehicle.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab Increases Assassination of the Electoral Delegates

Galmudug Electorate Delegate Shot Dead Months After Seeking Govt Protection. Halima Elmi Yussuf a Galmudug electorate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.